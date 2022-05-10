Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equinox Gold (EQX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Equinox Gold (CVE: EQX):

5/6/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

5/5/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

5/4/2022 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$11.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$12.25.

4/22/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$15.00.

4/20/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

4/19/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.25.

3/11/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE EQX traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.88.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith sold 23,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$249,685.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 318,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,423,950.36.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

