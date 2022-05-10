Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Wejo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.
