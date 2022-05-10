WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCCGet Rating) will announce $4.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.97 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $19.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.00 billion to $20.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.43.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter worth $754,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 21,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $3,529,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $2,514,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $130.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $93.80 and a fifty-two week high of $144.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08.

About WESCO International (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.