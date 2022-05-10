WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) will announce $4.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.97 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $19.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.00 billion to $20.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.43.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter worth $754,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 21,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $3,529,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $2,514,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $130.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $93.80 and a fifty-two week high of $144.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

