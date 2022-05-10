WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WESCO reported impressive first-quarter results, wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year, driven by a strong performance by all three business units – Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS) and Utility & Broadband Solutions (UBS). Also, contributions from expanded product and service offerings contributed well. Solid momentum across non-residential construction, original equipment manufacturer and industrial businesses drove EES revenues. Well-performing security solutions & network infrastructure businesses drove CSS revenues. Further, robust utility, broadband and integrated supply businesses aided the UBS segment. Yet, supply chain challenges owing to the coronavirus pandemic, remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get WESCO International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.57.

WCC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.35. The company had a trading volume of 24,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.22. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $93.80 and a 1 year high of $144.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 162,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $18,388,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 201.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 54,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter worth about $10,308,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.