West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.27 billion-$11.27 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.