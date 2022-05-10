West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.30-$9.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.

WST has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:WST opened at $296.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $295.63 and a one year high of $475.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

