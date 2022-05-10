Westaim (WED) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.76 million for the quarter.

Get Westaim alerts:

WED stock opened at C$2.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.36. The company has a market cap of C$361.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. The company has a current ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50. Westaim has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$2.85.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.