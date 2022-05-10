Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.67.

WDC stock opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Digital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,737 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

