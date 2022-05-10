Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WLK. Barclays boosted their price target on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.85.

WLK opened at $133.04 on Monday. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day moving average of $108.19.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.09%.

In related news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,659 shares of company stock worth $6,477,945. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Westlake by 57.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Westlake by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Westlake by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

