WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.40-$12.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.WEX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.35-$3.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.46.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $151.61 on Tuesday. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $208.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,677,000 after acquiring an additional 140,304 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,286,000 after acquiring an additional 260,250 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in WEX by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

