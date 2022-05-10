WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $555.00 million-$565.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.28 million.WEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.40-$12.80 EPS.

NYSE:WEX opened at $151.61 on Tuesday. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $208.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.44.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WEX will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.46.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WEX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About WEX (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.