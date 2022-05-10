Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wheels Up Experience Inc. is a private aviation company. It offer total private aviation solution which includes on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel. Wheels Up Experience Inc., formerly known as Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

UP has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. 79,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,868. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 504,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 332,120 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

