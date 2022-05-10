White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.
WTM stock opened at $1,137.11 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $978.51 and a 52 week high of $1,243.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,073.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,052.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.49.
White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,054.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
About White Mountains Insurance Group (Get Rating)
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
