Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSR. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:WSR traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,079. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $556.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 4.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

