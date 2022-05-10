WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.90 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WildBrain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of WildBrain stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

