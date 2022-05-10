WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,308.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSC. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

