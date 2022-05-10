Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 4,300 ($53.01) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.15) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.75) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.75) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 5,450 ($67.19) to GBX 2,900 ($35.75) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,667.31 ($45.21).

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,945 ($36.31) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,892.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,828.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a PE ratio of -5.99. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 2,250 ($27.74) and a one year high of GBX 5,478 ($67.54).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

