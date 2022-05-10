WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.74.

MAPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in WM Technology by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,381,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in WM Technology by 6,347.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,201 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,421,000. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM Technology stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,870. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $657.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.26.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.78). WM Technology had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.05%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. Analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

