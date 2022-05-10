Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on WRDLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Worldline from €74.00 ($77.89) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Worldline in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Worldline from €60.00 ($63.16) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of WRDLY stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,946. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. Worldline has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

