WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

NASDAQ WPP opened at $58.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. WPP has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $83.69.

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

