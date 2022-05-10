WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.
NASDAQ WPP opened at $58.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. WPP has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $83.69.
About WPP (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WPP (WPP)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.