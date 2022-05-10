W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

WTI stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $705.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.22.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,744,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after buying an additional 453,360 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 278,610 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth about $6,849,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth about $5,616,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,651,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 848,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

