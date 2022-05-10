Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,609. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.40.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

