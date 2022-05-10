Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XNCR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. The company had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.17 million. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xencor will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $34,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Xencor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after acquiring an additional 40,355 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Xencor by 56.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 26.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Xencor in the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.