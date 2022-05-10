XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,020 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,600 ($69.04) to GBX 4,020 ($49.56) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s previous close.

XPP stock opened at GBX 3,066.99 ($37.81) on Monday. XP Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,863.80 ($35.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,779.38 ($71.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £605.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,474.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,459.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

