XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,020 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

XP Power (LON:XPPGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,600 ($69.04) to GBX 4,020 ($49.56) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s previous close.

XPP stock opened at GBX 3,066.99 ($37.81) on Monday. XP Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,863.80 ($35.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,779.38 ($71.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £605.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,474.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,459.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About XP Power (Get Rating)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.