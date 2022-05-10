XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s current price.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $52.95. 3,771,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.