XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.XPO Logistics also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.20-$5.60 EPS.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.87. 35,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,856. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.81.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

