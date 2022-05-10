XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21. XPO Logistics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.20-$5.60 EPS.

NYSE:XPO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.26. 50,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,856. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.81.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 47.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,611,000 after acquiring an additional 148,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,177,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 1,242.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92,203 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 510,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,193 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

