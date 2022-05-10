Xunlei (XNET) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th. Xunlei has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Xunlei stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $81.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xunlei in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xunlei by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 403,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 518,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 56,491 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 378.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 493,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 390,615 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

