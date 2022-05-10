Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 109.37% from the stock’s previous close.

YMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. 941,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,685. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.97.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $447,360.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $31,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

