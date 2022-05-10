Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Issues Earnings Results

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. The company had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Y-mAbs Therapeutics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $359.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $447,360.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

