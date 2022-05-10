Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Issues Earnings Results

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. The company had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Y-mAbs Therapeutics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $359.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
