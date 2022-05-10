Yalla Group (YALA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Yalla Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 27.41%.
NYSE:YALA opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. Yalla Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $512.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52.
Yalla Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yalla Group (YALA)
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.