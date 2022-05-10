Yalla Group (YALA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Yalla Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 27.41%.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

NYSE:YALA opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. Yalla Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $512.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yalla Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 3,711.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 888,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,578,000. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.