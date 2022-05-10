Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $412.00.

YARIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 482.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

YARIY traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.24. 18,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,981. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.4046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 8.69%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 66.30%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

