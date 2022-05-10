Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.16) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.36) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Yellow Cake stock opened at GBX 359.80 ($4.44) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £659.60 million and a P/E ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 414.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 364.59. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of GBX 243 ($3.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 486.80 ($6.00).

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

