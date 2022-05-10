Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $739.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) will announce $739.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $737.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $742.58 million. Avaya posted sales of $738.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVYA. Barclays dropped their target price on Avaya from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

AVYA stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Avaya by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

