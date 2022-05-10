Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.27. ChampionX reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.75 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.69. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

