Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is ($0.22). GFL Environmental posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

NYSE GFL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.74. 27,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,212. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,714,000 after buying an additional 2,752,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $82,329,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,540 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,395,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,800 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $44,813,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

