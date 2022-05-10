Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $687.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) will report $687.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $735.49 million and the lowest is $655.56 million. Lazard posted sales of $821.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The company had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.44. Lazard has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 114,937 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lazard by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

