Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). Lightspeed Commerce reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lightspeed Commerce.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.