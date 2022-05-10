Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). Lightspeed Commerce reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lightspeed Commerce.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.