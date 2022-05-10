Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,738,000 after purchasing an additional 277,967 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,135,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,304,000 after acquiring an additional 161,080 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,821,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,268,000 after purchasing an additional 112,203 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,661,000 after purchasing an additional 523,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,116,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,494,000 after buying an additional 31,516 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 39,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

