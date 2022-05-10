Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to Post $0.37 EPS

Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.49. Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 331.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

PK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 386,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,546. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.88. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,558,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,733,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,527,000 after acquiring an additional 734,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,685,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,254 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,501,000 after acquiring an additional 369,876 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.