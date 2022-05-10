Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $42.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.41 million and the lowest is $39.72 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $32.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $175.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.00 million to $184.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $196.09 million, with estimates ranging from $164.68 million to $218.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 421,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 85,817 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 270,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,933,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -96.70%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.