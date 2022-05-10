Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) to report $11.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.60 million and the highest is $12.10 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $8.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $49.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $51.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $57.13 million, with estimates ranging from $47.10 million to $63.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Aegis started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 38.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.10, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

