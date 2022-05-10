Zacks: Analysts Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $643.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) to report $643.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $653.00 million and the lowest is $634.80 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $482.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $702.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 17,486 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $271,033.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

