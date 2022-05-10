Zacks: Analysts Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Avantor posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avantor by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.14. 168,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Avantor has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.19.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

