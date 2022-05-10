Zacks: Analysts Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Brokerages expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.21 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $9.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.35 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $176.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.08. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 268.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 63,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 46,194 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

