Zacks: Analysts Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) will post sales of $2.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.21 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $9.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.35 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $176.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.08. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 268.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 63,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 46,194 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.