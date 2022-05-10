Zacks: Analysts Expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) to post $130.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.09 million. Cango reported sales of $171.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year sales of $703.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $671.87 million to $735.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $886.89 million, with estimates ranging from $817.16 million to $956.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

Cango stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Cango has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cango by 37.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cango by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cango by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cango by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

