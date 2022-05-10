Zacks: Analysts Expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.88 Million

Brokerages expect that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) will report $130.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.09 million. Cango reported sales of $171.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year sales of $703.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $671.87 million to $735.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $886.89 million, with estimates ranging from $817.16 million to $956.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $164.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

CANG opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Cango has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.72 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cango by 95.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Cango by 37.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

