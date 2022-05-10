Zacks: Analysts Expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.27). Foghorn Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.53% and a negative net margin of 7,681.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $416.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.13. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

