Zacks: Analysts Expect GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) to Post $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) to post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.60. GXO Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 570%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $524,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $2,001,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.55. 15,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,286. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 37.31. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

