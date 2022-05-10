Zacks: Analysts Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) will report ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($0.75). Vapotherm reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 97.73% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vapotherm from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

NYSE:VAPO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,686. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crow s Nest Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,422,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at $10,339,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 269,504 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth $4,583,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth $3,728,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

